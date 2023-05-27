An eight-goal third-quarter blitz against East Coast has produced Longford's first ever win in NTFAW division one.
The Tigers were trailing 0.1 (1) to 1.1 (7) in St Helens at the main break but an inspired second half resulted in a rampaging 10.12 (72) to 1.2 (8) victory, leaving coach Leon Nichols beaming with pride.
"I am so proud of the girls and proud of the club for the way they have supported us," he said.
"It's a big thing for the club to win your first game of footy after two years and we're on the right track, we're moving forward in the right direction."
Nichols believed the result was a while in the making, with impressive performances in previous weeks going unrewarded.
"We've been in every game, but we've just been unable to score," he said. "Even last week, I think the scoreboard really wasn't reflective of the way we played ... today was the first time we've had a full list to get together.
"The most impressive thing about our performance today was that it was a total team commitment."
The Tigers mentor praised the efforts of a few in particular, including Paige Crooks who bagged four goals, Jade Nichols, Georgina Viney and Briony Frankcombe.
Longford's win was the only match on Saturday with two Friday night fixtures played this round. Meander Valley made it five wins in succession to begin 2023 as they held previously second-placed George Town scoreless at Blue Gum Park.
The Sunettes were led by Kia Rogers, Charlotte How, Juanita Stevenson, Jemma Lawrence, Penny Jeavons and Charlie Giddins as they cruised to a 5.8 (38) to 0.0 (0) win.
It was a near identical scoreline at Morven Park as Hillwood jumped to third on the ladder with a 5.8 (38) to 0.1 (1) victory against Evandale.
Sian Beeton, Halle Pearce, Nikki Eastoe, Taylah Leonard, Amber Donnelly and Siofra Clarke were the Sharks' leading contributors while Narine Maurangi chipped in with two majors.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
