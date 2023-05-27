The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW division one: Longford claim historic win over East Coast

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated May 27 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford's Jessie Thomas in position to mark. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Longford's Jessie Thomas in position to mark. Picture by Phillip Biggs

An eight-goal third-quarter blitz against East Coast has produced Longford's first ever win in NTFAW division one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.