After shortening the gap last week, South Launceston have claimed top spot in the Greater Northern League women's competition.
A third-quarter goal to Annabel Butterick was all that separated the Suns and Queechy Penguins on Friday night, inflicting the Penguins' first loss. Despite the defeat, Lucy Cooper was the game's strongest player as Kaylee Demarco had another impressive game for South.
Tamar Churinga scored once in each half to win their second match since returning to the GNLW this season.
They defeated South Burnie 2-0 as Renae Hamilton and Phoebe Withington scored in what was an impressive performance by young gun Tabitha Bailey. Ella Scolyer was South's best in defeat.
Zayna Jackson scored with 90 seconds remaining to give City Marians a 2-1 win over West Devonport.
She was their best player and scored twice as the win sees the Marians leapfrog the Dragons into second place, with Suzanna Gibson scoring and Lucy Withers impressing in defeat.
Burnie Baptist continued to put pressure on the top four with a 4-3 win over second-placed Queechy Penguins.
Sitting in fifth, Baptist were down 3-2 early in the third quarter but Braden Johnson's second goal and Lachie Murfett's first in the dying minutes proved too much for last year's grand finalists.
Queechy's Khan Riley scored twice against his old side and was their strongest player, while Tyler Wolfe earned the three votes for the boys in blue.
Smithton ensured Baptist would stay outside of the top four for another week, defeating Tamar Churinga 3-0.
Young gun Blake House continued his sharp-shooting form, nailing the Saints' first and last goals as coach John Innes-Smith scored the other.
His father Clayton House was the Saints' best as Mitchell Webb toiled hard in defeat for Tamar.
South Launceston saw off the dangerous threat of Launceston City, defeating their cross-town counterparts 2-0.
Callum Dubbeld scored in the first half and Simon Greenwood followed suit in the second and the competition's leading scorer Kurt Budgeon was the victors' best.
Launceston City's Ian McHugh earned the three votes for the contest despite the Tigers' defeat.
City Marians earned their first win of the season with a 3-1 win over West Devonport, who came into the clash having defeated Launceston City last week.
Sam Grandfield scored the first and third goals for the victorious Marians as they built on their 2-1 half-time lead.
Coach Jason Birtwistle scored the other goal as Declan Saunders found the net for the Dragons and namesake Declan Filler was impressive.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
