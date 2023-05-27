North Launceston made it five wins in a row, snapping Kingborough's undefeated streak in a 12.4 (76) to 10.12 (72) victory.
With co-captain Alex Lee a late out, it was going to take a huge effort from the home side and they delivered, with coach Brad Cox-Goodyer booting five in a back-and-forth contest.
The win, which was in front of plenty of former North Launceston players courtesy of their annual reunion, closed the gap between first and second.
North Launceston's first-half goal-kicking belonged to their leaders as Cox-Goodyer booted three and Nathan Pearce two.
The Bombers took a three-point lead into quarter-time as both sides kicked a goal apiece while the Tigers were inaccurate - kicking 1.4 as they were unable to make the most of their opportunities.
Max Collidge looked dangerous, kicking 1.2, but it would be Cox-Goodyer who drew first blood in the second term as Brandon Leary hit him up with service that Telstra would envy.
Tyler Carter almost made a meal of a certain goal to split the Bombers' majors before Pearce and Cox-Goodyer extended the home side's lead.
The Tigers looked set to eat into the lead with an aggressive play forward but the half-time siren beat them to it, with North Launceston taking a 14-point lead into the main break - 5.2 (32) to 2.6 (18).
After seven goals in the first half, there were as many in the third quarter as both sides traded majors.
Mitch Nicholas added to the Bombers' lead in the opening minute of the third term, intercepting a handpass, evading a tackle and running into an open goal.
The Tigers negated that with back-to-back goals to Ambrose Brereton and James Zeitzen before Pearce struck back with his third.
Tigers talls Jack Tomkinson and Tyler Carter also goaled to square things up halfway through the third term but a run of three majors in five minutes put the Bombers back on the front foot.
Their big guns in captain Ben Simpson, Brandon Leary and Cox-Goodyer all stood up with goals as the coach nailed his fourth for the day but a late goal to Tomkinson saw the margin at 11 points going into the last.
A Cox-Goodyer snap opened the Bombers' account in the opening minute before Nicholas kicked his second but majors to Tomkinson and Carter showed the Tigers were not going to go away once again.
After a goalless period, Will Campbell's goal brought it to just four points as the minutes ticked down and the final siren stopped Kingborough's run.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.