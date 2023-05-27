Sports people and politicians alike are increasingly keen to talk about their latest "learnings" when they clearly mean "lessons", so here are my learnings from Friday night's NPL Tasmania Northern derby between Launceston City and Riverside.
Two towering headers by high-flying defenders dictated the course of this contest.
Olympic's Campbell Young and City's Alex Jacobs both found the net from corners but the former's 28th-minute effort was ruled out as Liam Poulson's cross was deemed to have curled out of play.
There was no such problem with Stef Tantari's assist for Jacobs 11 minutes after half-time which opened the floodgates for the home side.
When a side receives eight yellow cards, it is running the considerable risk that one player may end up with more than one.
This was Riverside's tally from the match with defender Rohan Fenner the one to double up and subsequently add a red card to proceedings.
An accumulation of five cautions had seen Olympic's defender Zac Reissig and coach Helder Dos Santos Silva plus City's midfielder Joel Stone miss the match while Andre Chamusca was returning from a similar suspension.
Indiscipline and disrespect of officialdom is not unique to Olympic, it is endemic throughout the NPL Tasmania.
A glance at the table or weekend scorelines of 0-4 and 0-5 might suggest otherwise, but the physical evidence would indicate there is room for three NPL Tasmania teams in Launceston.
Although the only points gained by Launceston United and Riverside to date came from their match against each other, both teams are getting closer to positive results and frequently remain in contests until the last half hour.
Meanwhile, City's fifth win from eight games earned them temporary residence of second place and cemented their position as a genuine front-runner in the competition.
Launceston audiences are voting with their feet to support the majority of Northern derbies being played on Friday evenings.
Prospect Park attracted another strong crowd for the fixture, backing up similar successes in earlier rounds against Olympic and United.
That said, the Saturday derby between United and Olympic at Birch Avenue was also very well attended.
Windsor Park's next two derbies are both Friday night games, watch this space.
The opposing NPL Tasmania and under-21 squads featured no shortage of personnel facing their former club.
Olympic's Gedi Krusa, Dan Nash and Zac Reissig plus City's Will Humphrey, Jhostan Padron and Alex Gaetani were just some of those confronting former clubmates.
Padron ended up featuring in three matches against his old club over the weekend, getting two assists in the NPL and scoring a free-kick in the Northern Championship on Saturday when Reissig was also on the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, full credit to Humphrey for his restrained celebration after scoring the main game's pivotal second goal against a club where he was twice player of the season.
One unmistakable observation from watching the NPL Tasmania this season has been the high standard of goalkeeping.
And the North is more than pulling its weight.
City's Lachy Clark and Olympic's Dan Nash continued their exceptional personal campaigns while United's Aidan Piper has also produced a succession of eye-catching performances.
The quality of Friday's third-versus-fourth under-21 contest - which City won 2-1 - indicates both clubs have much to be excited about in the future.
City coach Alex Gaetani has described his squad as the best group he has ever worked with while Olympic adversary Lynden Prince is again weaving his magic at a club he coached to Northern Championship success in men's and women's leagues in successive seasons.
Seeing the likes of youngsters Jack Woodland, Tito Brown, Campbell Young and Tom Milner featuring in the senior match also bodes well.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.