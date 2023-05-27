Launceston residents gathered at Civic Square on Saturday, rallying against the government's proposal to build a $715 million stadium at Macquarie Point.
Rally organiser Jessica Hoyle said protesters were "fed-up with the government".
"The public wants the government to prioritise health, housing, and homeless people, not a sports stadium in Hobart," she said.
"So many people are doing it tough, and this is what the government focuses on?
"Everyone here today, while they might have different backgrounds and they might vote differently, all have one thing in common: we don't want a stadium."
Several messages were read at the rally, as protesters had the chance to speak openly and have their say.
READ MORE:
Protester Geoff Bender of Loira, who attended the rally in Hobart the week prior, said he was disappointed the government "wasn't listening" to the growing chorus of voices against the stadium.
"It's disheartening, and it's frustrating," he said.
"I'm not one to make a stand, and I don't protest things, but we have to put our foot down and say 'enough is enough' at some point.
"There are homeless people who live here, where this rally is taking place, and yet where are the politicians?
" I mean this whole stadium fiasco shows you what the government's priorities really are."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.