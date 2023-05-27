The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds turn out for 'Stop the Stadium' rally at Civic Square Launceston

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
May 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters rallied against the Macquarie Point stadium at Civic Square, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Protesters rallied against the Macquarie Point stadium at Civic Square, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston residents gathered at Civic Square on Saturday, rallying against the government's proposal to build a $715 million stadium at Macquarie Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.