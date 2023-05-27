The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vale Ian Tilley, a Tasmanian motorsport legend

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
May 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Tilley rounding a bend at Longford, with wife Patricia and sons Dale and Scott, and at home with Dale. Pictures supplied
Ian Tilley rounding a bend at Longford, with wife Patricia and sons Dale and Scott, and at home with Dale. Pictures supplied

When Ian Tilley put his hand to something, he usually did it for life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.