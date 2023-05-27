When Ian Tilley put his hand to something, he usually did it for life.
So it's fitting that he will leave a lasting legacy in his three main passions - motorsport, sailing and his family.
The Tasmanian motorsport legend died last week aged 84 following a lengthy battle with vascular dementia.
But even in his final days, surrounded by family, he never lost his famous smile or sense of humour.
Born in Campbell Town in 1938, Tilley was destined to end up on a motorbike.
His father Bill was one of the state's best riders and by 15, Tilley had begun buying his own bikes with money earned from a motor mechanic apprenticeship.
A glittering 17-year career followed.
The father-of-two won the 1961 350cc Tasmanian Tourist Trophy, three Tasmanian 350cc titles ('62, '63 and '65) and also held a Symmons Plains 125cc lap record.
"I remember riding with him as a kid," son Dale said.
"I'd sit on the back with him as his pillion - I'd be holding onto him, but it was like holding onto part of the bike.
"His mastery of it was complete. He was amazing, a master of his art."
Tilley retired from racing in 1975, but his association with motorsport was only just beginning.
The father-of two would serve the Tasmanian Motorcycle Club for more than 50 years, winning life membership and helping bring through the next generation of stars including Barry Lack and three-time national superbike champion Malcolm Campbell.
On a proud day in 2013, he was inducted into the Tasmanian Motorsport Hall of Fame.
"Ian was an absolute stalwart of the motorcycle fraternity," fellow Tasmanian motorsport legend Barry Oliver said.
"He was a very successful racer in his own right and he made a very significant contribution. He was loved and respected by everybody."
Campbell said Tilley's impact went far beyond Tasmanian shores.
"He was a very loved and well-respected man throughout Australia," he said.
"Till always had a smile on his face and was up for a chat."
Tilley had one last race.
Invited to compete in a historic meet at Winton - in the year of his 50th birthday - he grabbed it with both hands.
"He loved it, but he hung up the leathers for good after that race," Dale said.
"I think Mum might have had a bit to do with that as well."
Tilley found a new love later in life - sailing.
He joined the Tamar Yacht Club in 1968, serving as Commodore on two occasions, and was awarded life membership in 2017.
His unwavering longevity extended to his career, where he ran successful motorcycle businesses for several decades, and most importantly, to his family.
For all his love of racing, his true passion was late wife Patricia, with whom he shared a marriage of 50-plus years.
His generosity and sense of humour has left a lasting impact on sons Scott and Dale, and daughter-in-law Emily.
"He was a great Dad - I couldn't have wished for a better father and role model," Dale said.
"Dad was my hero my whole life really, from the moment I opened my eyes to the moment he closed his.
"He'd do anything for anyone - there were a lot of people that loved him to bits."
Tilley's life will be celebrated at an upcoming memorial service in Launceston.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
