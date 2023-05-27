Bicheno drink-driver caught four times over limit, banned for 12 months

A Bicheno woman has been handed a 12-month driving ban after being caught four times over the legal alcohol limit on Friday night.
Police intercepted the 42-year-old about 11.50am in Bicheno on Friday, where she returned a breath analysis reading of 0.222.
The woman was charged with drink driving offences and will appear in court at a later date.
A 33-year-old Hobart woman was disqualified from driving for two years earlier this week after being intercepted by police twice in the space of 12 hours and returning a similar breath test reading.
Anyone who witnesses drink driving can call Tasmania Police on 131 444, or triple-zero (000) in an emergency.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.