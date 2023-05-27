An armed robbery at Mowbray's Woolworths supermarket is being investigated by Tasmania Police.
Police say a young male entered the store about 9.50pm on Friday night and gathered a number of items before proceeding to walk out without paying.
When approached by supermarket staff, he produced a knife and threatened staff before fleeing on foot.
No one was injured during the confrontation.
Police say the youth was wearing a black jumper and glasses, of slim build, and likely between 12 and 15 years of age.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Launceston CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
