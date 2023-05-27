The Examiner
Home/News/Health

LGH passes national safety and quality accreditation standards with flying colours

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 27 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LGH chief executive Jen Duncan. The LGH has passed all eight accreditation standards with flying colours. Picture by Paul Scambler
LGH chief executive Jen Duncan. The LGH has passed all eight accreditation standards with flying colours. Picture by Paul Scambler

Staff at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) are celebrating following news that the hospital has passed its National Safety and Quality Health Service accreditation standards "with flying colours".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.