Staff at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) are celebrating following news that the hospital has passed its National Safety and Quality Health Service accreditation standards "with flying colours".
The National Safety and Quality Health Service (NSQHS) are a series of eight standards that all hospitals and health facilities need to meet to ensure a standardised level of care is provided for consumers.
LGH chief executive Jen Duncan said she was incredibly proud of the hard work demonstrated by hospital staff in passing the standards, which cover high-prevalence adverse events, healthcare-associated infections, medication safety, comprehensive care, clinical communication, the prevention and management of pressure injuries, the prevention of falls, and responding to clinical deterioration.
"By passing these standards, it demonstrates all of our staff's hard work to build a culture focused on providing the best care possible," she said.
"The NSQHS accreditation standards enable patients and consumers to be partners in healthcare planning, design, and evaluation, and help organisations to actively manage and improve the safety and quality of health care for patients.
"This means that the community of Northern Tasmania can feel confident that they have a safe and efficient hospital, with staff who are focused on their wellbeing."
Ms Duncan said passing the accreditation standards demonstrated the growth made by the hospital over the past year and the continuous improvement of the safety and quality of their services.
"We acknowledge that 12 months ago, we were in a very different position," Ms Duncan said.
"But by building an accountability framework focused on CARE: compassion, accountability, respect, which identified our goals and our values, we have been able to rebuild the hospital with a focus on patient safety, which is what we're here to provide.
"This framework has helped us to focus on the challenges that working in healthcare presents and how we can best address these challenges to support our community with the best care."
Ms Duncan said she had received some great feedback from staff and assessors throughout the assessment process.
"We've had some really positive feedback from assessors that our workplace culture, from our executive leadership team through to our staff that they spoke with on the floor," she said.
"We also had some wonderful feedback from our patients, who said they felt supported, that they felt safe, and that they felt included in communication about their care - it was really positive to hear.
"The healthcare industry is one of the most complex workplaces you will encounter. People don't come to the hospital when they're having a great day, so this framework has helped us to give people a purpose to come to work every day, and that's certainly the feedback I've received from staff."
