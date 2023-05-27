Launceston United experienced mixed fortunes at their Birch Avenue home with contrasting results in Tasmania's state leagues.
In NPL Tasmania, Glenorchy stormed to a 5-0 victory. Knights coach James Sherman was swift to say United were no easy-beats, but this came as little consolation for home coach Fernando Munoz.
"Tough game," he said after United's eighth straight loss. "For an hour we managed them but at this level if you make a mistake and lose the ball, you pay for that, and that is hard for us."
United looked to be containing Knights before a change of gear saw them bang in three quickfire goals. Daniel Sagno bagged a brace to unleash the somersault celebration before Jack Turner added a third.
Sagno squandered a hat-trick invitation from the penalty spot before sub Lucas Dzalakowski added a couple in his 12 minutes of action.
A week after coming back from the dead against Clarence in the cup, Devonport did it again in the league, winning 2-1. Xuan Cappellino put Zebras ahead but Brody Denehey levelled and Roberto Garrido hit the winner three minutes into stoppage time.
A Nick Morton hat-trick helped South Hobart to a 3-2 win at Kingborough who fought back through Declan Taylor and Noah Mies.
Launceston United made up for their NPL disappointment with a 3-0 win over Clarence in the Women's Super League. Dani Gunton scored twice before Courtney Marten lobbed in a third from sub Estelle Tomkinson's assist.
Kingborough beat Devonport 6-2.
In the under-21 league, Launceston United registered their first points with a 2-0 defeat of Glenorchy courtesy of Canadian import Joel Kisabo and an own goal.
"Proud as punch of my boys," beamed coach Richard Jones. "We've really gone through the ringer in our first year of NPL and there's been a fair bit of pressure on the side but they really stepped up to the mark.
"Joel makes a big difference through the midfield as a false nine but the whole team played really well."
South Hobart won 3-2 at Kingborough while Clarence beat Devonport 2-0.
Northern Rangers maintained the Women's Northern Championship charge with an 8-2 defeat of Launceston United.
Mo Chamberlin claimed a hat-trick with Drew Chugg, Maddie Berne, Zara Daniel, Abbie Chugg and Jess Loft also on target while Laura Fulton and Evie Cheney replied for United.
"We started slow and conceded two sloppy goals but once we turned the tides we played some good football which resulted in a convincing victory," said Rangers coach Jo Haezebrouck.
Meg Connolly scored early doors and Riverside hung on to win 1-0 against Launceston City with keeper Keira Gabbedy saving a penalty.
Olympic coach Lucy Johns' assessment was reliably honest: "We did not play well but we won, so that's good."
Burnie beat Devonport 3-0, while Ulverstone thrashed Somerset 12-0.
In the men's comp, Riverside won a thriller 4-3 at Launceston City. Isaac Klug, Zac Reissig, Daniel Shaw and Satsuki Ito scored for the visitors with Nasim Mohammadi, Anmol Rai and Jhostan Padron replying for City.
Olympic coach Jared Colgrave said he expected a tough game against Dan Smith's side and added: "Now we can push on for a top-three finish in the second half of the season."
Goals from Simon Petrusma, Pat Lanau-Atkinson, Tenzing Anderson and Mitch Jones gave Northern Rangers a 4-0 win over Launceston United. Devonport won 5-2 at Burnie while Somerset beat Ulverstone 1-0.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
