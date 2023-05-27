The Examiner
World Athletics lead the way towards indoor sporting contests

By Brian Roe
Updated May 27 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:30pm
Indoor track and field has been renamed short track by World Athletics. Picture Twitter
"Simply put, a roof is optional, the entire Southern Hemisphere which has no indoor facilities is now open territory and inner-city areas with limited space can now build lower-cost facilities which are compliant with the competition system and rules."

