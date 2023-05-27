"Simply put, a roof is optional, the entire Southern Hemisphere which has no indoor facilities is now open territory and inner-city areas with limited space can now build lower-cost facilities which are compliant with the competition system and rules."
These were the words of World Athletics' head of competition management, Irishman Pierce O'Callaghan this week in summarising the international governing body's revolutionised approach to the conduct of what, until now, has been known as indoor athletics.
The concept is in myriad ways in sharp contrast to the inflexible project now placed before the Tasmanian people.
It's true, the indoor version of athletics has been in sharp decline in Europe and North America and has largely disappeared in Asia - the only other continental area in which it has been practised.
That's not to say that athletes from the Southern Hemisphere have never engaged with indoor track and field. In fact, many have enjoyed considerable success - mostly only every two years when invited to a world indoor championship or lead-up meets.
Seven Aussies, including Sally Pearson and Steve Hooker have been world indoor champions.
Pole vaulter Emma George set five world indoor records in just 15 months between December 1996 and March 1998, all in Australia - in improvised closed stadium conditions.
But as part of its ongoing strategy to grow the globe's most universal sport and make it more accessible, World Athletics is seriously tweaking the indoor concept.
That version of the sport will now be known as short track athletics - simply put, meaning that competitions based on a 200m banked track can now be conducted in any environment indoors or outdoors - and with full recognition for records and rankings.
In the century and a half since athletics has been an organised activity it has had the two formats for track and field events - one based on the standard outdoor flat 400 metres oval track and the other indoor. The latter was unashamedly designed to provide opportunities for Northern Hemisphere athletes to practise the sport year-round.
But these days there are way more opportunities to be seized - with the aim of increasing the opportunities to engage in the number one Olympics sport from community participation to elite competition.
Initially the change was driven by the increased popularity of city square, shopping mall and train station-based events. However, the possibilities of going a step further and building permanent 200-metre-long banked tracks in similar locations have now also been realised.
While such facilities can, of course, be used as the centrepiece of town square competitions, the bigger impact and value is in their ongoing accessibility for the community for an alternate form of exercise at virtually any time of the day.
It's not that easy to find locations for fully-equipped athletic stadiums but 200m tracks can be slotted in just about anywhere - any easy fit in the current car park at the Inveresk Precinct in Launceston, anywhere along Devonport's Foreshore or even at Regatta Point in Hobart.
In fact, at the relatively low cost of construction, there is absolutely no reason why they could not pop up just about anywhere around Tasmania.
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says: "The change is designed to remove an unintentional barrier to competition innovation by offering organisers the chance to explore solutions and opportunities which the current rules may discourage."
He also makes it clear that it provides a more affordable option to cities while stimulating the growth of the sport through investment in new infrastructure.
What a breath of fresh air encompassing a degree of flexibility that is often way too rare when sporting administrators lay down the law on something.
And one of the most attractive aspects to the concept is that, provided the space is available at little or no cost, the overall budget will be relatively inexpensive - enabling towns and cities just about anywhere to be part of something truly global.
It comes at a time when World Athletics has implemented a new worldwide competition and ranking system that enables performances from Launceston to London to Los Angeles to be recognised and compared with each other.
In particular, for teens finding their way in the sport this has been a significant innovation.
Short track will surely provide the next.
