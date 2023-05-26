The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mental health sector welcomes budget funding for lived experience advocates

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lived-experience advocates funding welcomed
Lived-experience advocates funding welcomed

Tasmanians who have lived experience with addiction or mental health concerns will be trained to help others living through similar experiences under state funding given in the latest budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.