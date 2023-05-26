Lived-experience advocates funding welcomed

Tasmanians who have lived experience with addiction or mental health concerns will be trained to help others living through similar experiences under state funding given in the latest budget.
Mental Health Council of Tasmania (MHCT) and Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drug Council of Tasmania (ATDC) have both welcomed investment for a Lived Experience Training and Development Hub.
MHCT chief executive Connie Digolis said lived-experience advocates may have been through mental health challenges, or may have supported loved ones through those challenges.
She said they can offer unique advice to others who may be experiencing similar events.
" Having lived experience embedded in the system leads to better experiences and better outcomes for the people accessing services, as well as their friends and family," Ms Digolis said.
"People with lived experience have a wealth of knowledge and insights that, due mostly to a lack of training and development opportunities in the state, have been largely overlooked," she said.
"The Hub will be a place where people can learn how to best harness and apply their experience to help others who are going through many of the same things they have, and who are accessing many of the same supports and services that they have."
ATDC chief executive Alison Lai said many benefits would arise from a lived experience workforce.
"We echo the Council's praise for the government's decision. There has been a significant increase in demand for the inclusion of lived experience in both the mental health and alcohol and other drug workforces, and the Hub will provide an excellent opportunity for our two health sectors to work together to support the many Tasmanians that are choosing to work in these roles," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.