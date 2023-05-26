Launceston City claimed temporary residence of second place in NPL Tasmania with a 4-0 Friday night derby defeat of Riverside.
Overtaking Glenorchy for at least a few hours, City doubled their 2-0 win from the opening day of the season as Olympic suffered their seventh loss from eight games.
An accumulation of five yellow cards denied the contest the involvement of City midfield general Joel Stone, Olympic's coach Helder Dos Santos Silva and defensive enforcer Zac Reissig although Portuguese striker Andre Chamusca was returning from suspension.
A frenetic but goalless first half saw both sides go close.
Will Humphrey's free-kick against the crossbar denied him a goal against his old side and while Campbell Young's towering header did find the net, the corner it came from was deemed to have curled out of play.
Both sides created strong chances but opposing keepers Lachie Clark and Dan Nash were both at their best against Toby Anderson and Riley Wakeford.
City began to assert their authority after the break with Mason Smith and Stef Tantari threatening before American centre-back Alex Jacobs broke the deadlock, heading in Tantari's corner.
The contest was effectively over midway through the second half when City doubled their lead and Olympic reduced their numbers.
A delightful Tantari pass played in Smith and Rohan Fenner's resulting foul earned him a second yellow card and subsequent red. Humphrey dispatched the penalty but showed little celebration in front of his former teammates.
Tantari was also pivotal to the third, feeding overlapping substitute Jhostan Padron whose square ball was dispatched by Anderson.
Another Padron assist put the fourth on a plate for substitute Tito Brown.
In the under-21 clash, City came from behind to leapfrog Olympic into third place with a 2-1 win.
Gedi Krusa gave Olympic the lead against his old team shortly before Robbie Stone equalised with Diesel Murfet grabbing the late winner for the home side.
City coach Alex Gaetani was pleased with his team's performance.
"Really happy to get back on the winners' list," he said.
"I thought we played really well and defended strongly. With the chances we had we could have won by a few more but I think we dominated in most areas."
The round of fixtures continues on Saturday with Launceston United hoping for their first points of the season. Fernando Munoz's men host Glenorchy at 2pm at Birch Avenue.
The Devonport juggernaut rolls down the Midland Highway to Clarence while Kingborough host South Hobart.
Launceston United women follow the men onto Birch Avenue with a 4.15pm kick-off with the other Women's Super League fixtures seeing Kingborough hosting Devonport on Saturday and South Hobart versus Taroona on Sunday.
