Launceston City host Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:21pm, first published 10:00pm
City's Jack Woodland stays cool in a crowded midfield. Picture by Craig George
City's Jack Woodland stays cool in a crowded midfield. Picture by Craig George

Launceston City claimed temporary residence of second place in NPL Tasmania with a 4-0 Friday night derby defeat of Riverside.

