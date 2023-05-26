Nine years overdue, State of the Environment report promised for 2024

Last delivered in 2009, a new State of the Environment report is finally set to be released, with the government promising funding to provide the overdue report within the coming financial year.
Under the Tasmanian Planning Commission Act 1997, a State of the Environment report (SOE) is due every five years, but both the 2014 and 2019 deadlines were missed.
The 2023-24 Tasmanian Budget has allocated $400,000 to the Tasmanian Planning Commission (TPC) to deliver an SOE by June 30, 2024.
Then-planning Minister Michael Ferguson said at the time that the government recognised that the TPC had missed its legislated five-year obligation to produce a report, noting that he thought the TPC was not the right body for the job.
