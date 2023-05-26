The Examiner

Palliative Care Auxiliary receives generous donation from Longford Berries

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 27 2023 - 10:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford Berries owner Dennis and Cheryl Betts with Cynthia Preston, Leanne Barton, Alice Holloway. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Longford Berries owner Dennis and Cheryl Betts with Cynthia Preston, Leanne Barton, Alice Holloway. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Dennis Betts, a berry farmer from Longford, has been fundraising for various local causes for over a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.