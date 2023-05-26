Dennis Betts, a berry farmer from Longford, has been fundraising for various local causes for over a decade.
At the end of every year, he holds a free berry picking day. And in lieu of payment, visitors make a donation to a charitable cause.
It's a substantial hit to his daily profits but he's continued to quietly support various local causes.
This year, Mr Betts has donated over $2000 to the Palliative Care Support Auxiliary.
"They do an amazing job," he said.
"They're a small auxilary and they have to work pretty hard to raise to raise funds."
His donation coincides with National Palliative Care week which aims to encourage discussions about end life wishes, death and dying.
One of Mr Bett's friends had received care from the auxiliary and the support work that their volunteers do compelled him to support the organisation.
"The work that they undertake is is just critical in our community," he said.
Alice Gardener, a nurse at Specialist Palliative Care said that Mr Bett's fundraising would go to support services and amenities that auxiliary volunteers provide for people who are the end of their lives.
The fundraising helps to buy portable oxygen cylinders as well as lightweight wheelchairs so that clients can enjoy outings in a comfort.
Leanne Barton who coordinates the volunteer support service said that volunteers also provide support for carers.
They also assist people who may be struggling financially with one-off support.
Volunteers also visit clients at the Calvary palliative care unit to check on them, have a chat, paint their nails or give them hand massages.
They provide a "Jolly Trolley" with special treats such as chocolates, magazines, drinks, and toiletries which are given for free to palliative care patients and their families.
One volunteer takes a therapy dog for clients to have a cuddle. Another is therapeutic harpist who performs for patients.
The volunteers also provide a service called "Walking through grief" for the families of patients who have died.
Palliative care is not about the dying but living, Ms Gardner said.
The donation will help the volunteers to carry out this critical work and help people to have good end of life experiences.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer their time to palliative care patients are encouraged to contact the Palliative Care Auxiliary.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
