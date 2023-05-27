Launceston Tornadoes will be looking to bounce back in next weekend's NBL1 South home double-header.
The Torns take on Ringwood Hawks at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium before a clash with Frankston Blues at Elphin Sports Centre.
The Torns fell 97-61 to Eltham Wildcats at Elphin on Saturday night.
The hosts found themselves down by 14 points at quarter-time and worked their way back into the game with a 16-point second term.
It came after Launceston lost to the Wildcats 84-77 earlier this season.
Captain Keely Froling and Olivia West top-scored with 13 points each while Macey Crawford finished with nine.
The Wildcats' Louise Forsyth was dominant with 32 points and Rebecca Pizzey was next best with 16.
The Tornadoes, who have five wins and seven losses, were 14th prior to the clash and had just defeated Sandringham 84-79.
Meanwhile, on Friday it was revealed Froling has been recruited by the Melbourne Boomers for the upcoming WNBL season.
"I'm super excited to be wearing purple this season and can't wait to see you all soon," she said in a video to fans.
Froling played for the Sydney Flames last season, scoring 381 points.
The Tornadoes' captain was also selected in the 19-strong Australian Opals' extended squad ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup this week.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
