The state budget for the upcoming year, in some ways, resembles the pre-COVID budgets from the Liberal government.
There are no spectacular shifts in direction, hardly any sensational announcements that were not already known and can be framed in the context of the government just keen to keep things business as usual with a desire to just get the job done.
All while seemingly ignoring mounting debt over the forward estimates.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson doesn't appear to be losing sleep over it either, saying the level of debt was sustainable and pointing out it was the lowest in the country and second lowest per capita out of all Australian jurisdictions.
He themed the budget as disciplined and modest.
There is an unlikely ambition to return the budget to a $12.7 million surplus in 2025-26, just as the government's nebt debt is predicted to tip over to $5.1 billion and infrastructure investment is to drop to $993.4 million.
More immediately, the budget showed a $297.5 million deficit for next financial year, when a $19.1 million surplus had been projected, and $3.4 billion in net debt.
While anticipated revenue is up ($8.4 billion) for 2023-24, expenditure is up further ($8.7 billion).
Mr Ferguson says $1.5 billion of the government's debt is a hangover from the government's essential COVID-19 protection measures over the past few years.
He has said the rest is necessary to maintain the government's infrastructure and development program and keep the economy chugging along.
Economists will say debt is not bad if it is being used to grow the economy and increase productivity.
Just as household debt is not bad if there is something tangible to show for it.
The question might be asked, though, if now is the right time to spiral further into debt while interest rates are at the level and while Treasury warns of budgetary impacts amid a volatile global environment.
As Mr Ferguson said as he addressed media on the pressures on Tasmania could be akin to sailing in stormy seas.
"We've had to chart a safe path through those stormy seas in a way that protects the people of our state and our businesses," he said.
There is the inconvenient truth that the $5.6 billion debt in the final year of the forward estimates will eventually have to be paid down.
It will be then that hard decisions will need to be made and those decisions will only become harder unless they are tackled sooner.
