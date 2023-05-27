It is often assumed that state and federal budgets mimic household budgets.
This myth has been perpetuated for years by politicians from both sides of the spectrum, trying to get an easy hit on opponents by incorrectly oversimplifying what a state or federal budget is all about. It is easy to see why voters would fall for the trick. After all, both budgets work to allocate available resources, whether it is food, shelter, or health concerns. However, there are certain aspects of government budgets, both state and federal, that cannot be applied to household budgets.
What opposition treasurers nationwide don't want you to know is the significant differences between household and government budgets undermine the idea that household and state or federal budgets are comparable. Here is one example. The government budget's goal, whether at the state or federal level, is to fund services such as public safety, health care, and education. This often involves spending beyond what is currently available in the coffers, a point sharply contrasted to the typical household budget. On the other hand, household budgets often attempt to avoid spending what is not readily available. Households typically limit spending to what they can earn via income or generate through savings. State and federal budgets do not, and perhaps should not. If a government is not trying to pursue expansionary policies via spending, there is an argument they are not doing their job correctly. Household revenue primarily comes from salaries and wages. State and federal government income is not so narrowly confined. Governments often generate revenue via taxes, investment returns, and the like. Indeed Australian state and federal governments borrow money to fund their budgets. Of course, this differs significantly from the typical approach household would take; for a while, they can borrow from banks, but usually with caution and a time limit. Most government borrowing has no such time restrictions.
State and federal budgets cannot simply be likened to a typical household budget. The deficit versus surplus argument is greatly exaggerated by politicians, who seek to hoodwink voters with simplistic slogans that don't speak to the truth. While a government budget aims to ensure resources are used to improve living conditions and further economic development, household budgets are driven by personal needs and wants and are typically underpinned by wages and salaries the individual earns. An equally simplistic explanation to the one used to say state and federal budgets are the same as household budgets is if a government cuts spending, public services like health, education and law and order usually suffer. If a household cuts spending because it is only interested in itself, savings generally occur, and life goes on.
State and federal governments must allocate money according to the needs of society. This often means spending in areas where the government deems it necessary, even if that means spending more than it has available. From an economic standpoint, this helps to stimulate segments of a country's economy. Households, however, generally cannot take such a cavalier approach. After all, a household's earning potential is finite, and a family cannot afford to accumulate debt that compounds at an unsustainable rate. To do so would invite economic hardship, something mums and dads nationwide would be reluctant to do.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
