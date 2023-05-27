What opposition treasurers nationwide don't want you to know is the significant differences between household and government budgets undermine the idea that household and state or federal budgets are comparable. Here is one example. The government budget's goal, whether at the state or federal level, is to fund services such as public safety, health care, and education. This often involves spending beyond what is currently available in the coffers, a point sharply contrasted to the typical household budget. On the other hand, household budgets often attempt to avoid spending what is not readily available. Households typically limit spending to what they can earn via income or generate through savings. State and federal budgets do not, and perhaps should not. If a government is not trying to pursue expansionary policies via spending, there is an argument they are not doing their job correctly. Household revenue primarily comes from salaries and wages. State and federal government income is not so narrowly confined. Governments often generate revenue via taxes, investment returns, and the like. Indeed Australian state and federal governments borrow money to fund their budgets. Of course, this differs significantly from the typical approach household would take; for a while, they can borrow from banks, but usually with caution and a time limit. Most government borrowing has no such time restrictions.