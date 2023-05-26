Economist Saul Eslake says the future years of net debt detailed in the 2023-24 budget papers was not necessarily "bad debt", but the government has a medium-term challenge to bring the combination of superannuation costs and borrowing within 6 per cent of government revenue.
Mr Eslake on Friday said Tasmanian could not afford to carry as much debt relative to the size of its economy as other states due to its large unfunded superannuation liability, which is the highest per capita of all Australian jurisdictions.
The previous budget's fiscal strategy contained an element that borrowing, interest payments and superannuation costs be capped at 6 per cent of revenue.
Mr Eslake said while that would be the case in the coming financial year, it was forecast to exceed that over the proceeding three years at 6.7 per cent, 7.3 per cent and 7.8 per cent.
"That is quite a considerable overrun," he said.
"That means obviously that there are some harder decisions to be made in future budgets."
While selling the budget at a Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry event in Launceston on Friday, Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the net debt projections in the recent budget were consistent with the previous budget.
"What we are in fact doing is arresting the growth in the fiscal deficit which is retracting down," he said.
"I've been very determined, as we set out the parameters of this budget, that we do careful budget management and set out a long term plan for improved budget sustainability and preparing our fiscal buffers for future economic shocks."
Labor's finance spokesman Shane Broad accused the Liberals of downplaying the severity of the level of debt.
"While Treasurer Ferguson is out today pretending that debt isn't an issue, Tasmanians are looking down the barrel of a $5.6 billion black hole and all while suffering a health, housing and cost of living crisis," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.