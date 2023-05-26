The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Good debt, bad debt: Saul Eslake's assessment of Tasmania's net debt situation

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Economist Saul Eslake says that raising government debt to invest in intergenerational infrastructure is a good thing.
Economist Saul Eslake says that raising government debt to invest in intergenerational infrastructure is a good thing.

Economist Saul Eslake says the future years of net debt detailed in the 2023-24 budget papers was not necessarily "bad debt", but the government has a medium-term challenge to bring the combination of superannuation costs and borrowing within 6 per cent of government revenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.