Some have described the state budget as a "bread and butter" exercise with few surprises.
But for Tasmania's peak farm lobby organisation, Thursday was one of the most disappointing.
Ian Sauer, president of the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers' Association, said the budget was largely an "empty cupboard" for Tasmanian farmers that had "failed to inject meaningful assistance into the sector".
"We were hoping to see more investment in the future of agriculture as one of the key economic drivers of Tasmania," Mr Sauer said.
Agriculture is a key part of the state's export economy and it should not be neglected or starved of investment, he said.
"We need to ensure we have industries that can keep contributing to the economy to ensure critical services for Tasmania can be supported in the future."
In its pre-budget submission, the TFGA had called for greater investment in traceability initiatives such as the proposed implementation of electronic tags for sheep and goats.
Mr Sauer said the government also missed an opportunity to invest more broadly in the future of agriculture through education and training, ensuring the industry has enough workers to deliver economic outcomes for Tasmania.
"We need a [training] program developed with engagement from farmers, agriculture services providers and the education sector," he said.
He said some positives had emerged from the budget, however.
He said the government's investment of $118 million into the state's irrigation infrastructure schemes was good news, but he stressed the investment needed to continue into future budgets.
He welcomed the budget's $2.59 million in support for biosecurity border personnel and industry engagement for traceability planning, supply chain engagement and emergency animal disease risk preparedness activities.
He also welcomed the $1.5 million funding to help develop farm education infrastructure at the Burnie TasTafe campus and the $1.4 million continued investment to tackle the state's serious weed problem.
"It's pleasing to see the government recognise the impact of invasive weeds ... the continuation of the funding can only improve productivity and ensure our most valuable and productive land is maintained," he said.
Another thing missing from the budget was investment to demonstrate the "broader sustainability of Tasmanian agriculture through both carbon and natural capital accounting".
Such investment could ensure "we can access premium markets and maintain a competitive advantage from advantages such as our renewable energy resources", Mr Sauer said.
The TFGA's pre-budget wishlist also featured a request for game fencing subsidies, more feral cat traps and more funding for various agricultural studies.
