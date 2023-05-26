Opposition treasury spokesman Shane Broad says Labor will wait to see more detail before revealing whether it will vote to accept the Macquarie Point stadium as a Project of State Significance.
Thursday's state budget confirmed the cost of the $715 million stadium project was at risk of blowing out from inflation and supply chain issues.
The stadium's fate rests on an upcoming vote that will decide whether the project proceeds to a planning commission assessment.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff is also pursuing legislation changes that would allow a secondary vote on the project once that assessment is complete.
Asked whether Labor would green-light the project if certain boxes are ticked, Dr Broad said too many details remained unknown.
"What are the lotto numbers tomorrow? I'd love to know that too," he said.
"Any responsible opposition needs to know what they're actually voting for - we don't know what the government's going to produce or when they're going to produce it.
"We're hearing now from people who know a bit about that process that it's going to take them a fair while to get the information together.
"The things we'd like to see, and indeed treasury would like to see, is a fully costed stadium. How much is it going to cost?
"Treasury have flagged this as a significant risk to the budget, we want to see those sorts of details before we'll even consider which way this process will head."
Deputy Premier and Treasurer Michael Ferguson said Tasmanians deserved to know Labor's position.
"Labor need to get off the fence," Mr Ferguson said.
"They tell Tasmanians they'll do everything they can to stop it, but they're vacillating now on the vote in the parliament.
"Maybe that's a sign that Rebecca White ... might be reconsidering given that the Prime Minister is in support.
"They avoid the question, they won't give a straight answer and they're denying Tasmanians a bit of basic honesty on this one."
The stadium was originally slated to be assessed by the Tasmanian Planning Commission under Major Projects legislation by order of the Planning Minister.
The government agreed to have the project assessed as a Project of State Significance last week to secure the support of breakaway independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander.
This means it will need the approval of both houses of parliament to be sent to the planning commission.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
