Cavaliers were kept to just seven goals in the first quarter earlier this season when they played their upcoming Tasmanian Netball League opponents Devon.
The round four match in Ulverstone was the only time in 2023 where the Cavs were unable to score 50 goals, instead relying on defence to see them past their gutsy North-West opponents.
Coach Lou Carter remembered the 14-goal win well and said she understood the prospect of another tough battle at the Silverdome on Saturday.
"They came out strong, they certainly beat us in the first quarter, they defended us really well one-on-one, which is a similar game style to us," she said.
"We certainly told the girls not to take them lightly and I don't think we deliberately took them lightly, but they came out pretty strong and I would imagine over the last rounds, they've evolved as a team.
"We ended up wearing them down a bit but we will be much more prepared in terms of knowing them and what they've done, including the fact that a few of them went away to [nationals] as well, which would have improved a few individually in terms of experience with high-level and high-performance netball."
The win marked the Cavs' fourth-straight away match to begin the season, but have played at the Silverdome ever since, with Saturday's 1.30pm clash their fifth in succession.
Carter said she had enjoyed being able to stay in Launceston for an extended period of time.
"Sometimes you lose a little bit of momentum with the byes and the breaks but it has been good training and playing in the same area," she said.
"Just being able to prepare a little bit different and catch up for coffee before the game and all that stuff instead of being on the road."
With only five rounds remaining following Saturday, the Cavs will be well and truly on the path towards finals netball alongside rivals Northern Hawks and Cripps Waratah and Carter admitted the squad were beginning to prepare for the build-up to the post-season.
"We had a conversation about that last training, that we will try and consolidate some line-ups and some combinations," she said.
"Everybody's got a great connection, it's been quite seamless going on and off, but we're certainly looking to get some combinations going and get some things embedded, so that we're not swapping and changing too much and trying to get some amount of momentum with a couple of strong combinations."
