The government has committed $115.3 million over four years towards the redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital.
The budget papers for 2023-24 show there will be $31.6 million for remaining projects in the first stage of the redevelopment and $83.7 million for the second stage.
The next stage will involve the construction of a new mental health services precinct, with work to start in November 2024.
The completion date is scheduled for September 2026.
There will be $15 million for a new helipad at the hospital.
An order was placed for the helipad materials on Friday, to be shipped in 20 shipping containers from Singapore.
The project is due to be completed in April or May next year.
The second stage of the hospital redevelopment involves a new Level 3 Acute Care Zone, with construction to commence in August 2025 and completed three years later.
Construction of a new LGH multistorey car park will start in September next year, with completion scheduled for February 2026.
There will be planning for a new inpatient tower as part of the redevelopment's second stage, with construction to start in 2027.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government's 10-year, $580 million plan for the LGH would transform it into a world-class facility.
"Every single day, the Tasmanian Liberal Government is investing nearly $8.3 million directly into the health system, with every dollar carefully targeted to ensure we can build a state-of-the-art health system with the world-class services that Tasmanians deserve," he said.
"The budget also brings forward our commitment to open 298 beds statewide by 2024, with $374 million allocated over the forward estimates so that we can continue to open up new beds and keep them open."
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the government had not adequately funded the $580 million redevelopment.
"Instead of adequately funding the $580 million stage two redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital, only $8 million was allocated in the next financial year and $83.7 million overall, falling significantly short of the funding needed for the project," she said.
"While this government can put a plan together, it is clear it cant deliver on the investment required."
