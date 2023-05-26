Silence has more capacity for communicating sorrow and loneliness than any words can, and in director Robert Jarman's Request Programme, that concept is pushed to its limits.
The entirely silent, 70-minute production - playing May 26 and 27 at the Earl Arts Centre, Launceston - is as tranquillising and reflective today as when it was penned by renowned German playwright Franz Xaver Kroetz in 1972.
Updated for modern audiences in an Australian run, and performed by Hobart's own award-winning actress Jane Longhurst, the play depicts life in its simplest terms.
Longhurst, as an unnamed woman, returns home from work, changes her clothes, cleans and eats a simple meal, listens to the radio and prepares for bed in real time.
The audience is placed on three sides of the production's small set - designed by Jon Bowling to resemble a lived-in apartment - and watches on in voyeuristic fashion.
How a woman performing the familiar acts of homecoming can be so meditative, so filled with pathos is the play's most astounding and haunting quality. And for a modern world so interconnected yet lonelier than ever, it is a stark mirror held up to us.
Longhurst's unceremonious performance of the perfunctory daily tasks is somehow entrancing. The vacancy of her stare is the vacant stare of the audience, the silence of the room, pervasive as it is, is the bated breath of the viewer. What is ostensibly the mundane life of an unnamed woman becomes our lives, and we become sure that it has no happy ending.
The performance parts with a question for its audience, letting us reflect on our own rote routines and the drudgery of the daily: can these moments ever provide us with identity and meaning?
Request Programme is showing at the Earl Arts Centre May 26 and 27 and contains nudity. Tickets available at the Theatre North website.
General news reporter at The Examiner
