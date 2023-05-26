The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A review of Request Programme starring Jane Longhurst

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Longhurst is desperately, exhaustingly plaintive as the lonely unnamed woman in Request Programme. Photo by Tony McKendrick
Jane Longhurst is desperately, exhaustingly plaintive as the lonely unnamed woman in Request Programme. Photo by Tony McKendrick

Silence has more capacity for communicating sorrow and loneliness than any words can, and in director Robert Jarman's Request Programme, that concept is pushed to its limits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.