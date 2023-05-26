Tasmanian Netball League powerhouses Northern Hawks are progressing well under the stewardship of coach Alicia Sargent, according to co-captain Tessa Coote.
"Alicia is great, she's got elite accreditation, which not many people in Tassie have, but also she's just really passionate and she really puts in the groundwork and the homework," Coote said of her mentor.
"She always has about a page of notes; what we need to achieve and how the opposition plays. She's just really organised, always has a great plan and she's awesome to be involved with."
Coote believed her own leadership ability has improved since working with Sargent.
"We're always learning and improving and we've actually got a couple of other girls that are quite experienced and they all still learn a lot as well," she said.
"That's one thing that's really great about our club is we're really open and we give feedback really openly and I think that's a really beneficial part of our club."
On Saturday, the Hawks will play competition newbies South East Suns, with the away trip presenting positives and negatives for Coote.
"It's my first time out to Sorell so I'm looking forward to that," she said jovially.
"I'm going to have to Google Maps [sic] it. But, just because of the extra drive, we need to make sure we have a good warm-up at the start of the game and go for a bit of a walk and things like that to loosen up a bit after the travel."
Amid a 28-match winning streak and speculation about a potential Tasmanian Super Netball team, Coote confirmed that while they were aware of these distractions, the squad had put them to the back of their minds.
"We just put in the hours and the dedication and the team has a very professional approach," she said.
"Put very simply, we just go out there on court with our plan and we execute it to the best we can, we break it up into five minutes every quarter and just make sure we're reinforcing our plan of the game."
Their Saturday afternoon clash in Sorell begins at 1.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.