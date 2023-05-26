The Examiner
Wellington and Elizabeth streets reopened after Launceston car crash

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 11:45am
The white Suzuki involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wellington and Elizabeth Street. Picture by Paul Scambler
The white Suzuki involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wellington and Elizabeth Street. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police are attending a two-vehicle accident at the Wellington and Elizabeth Street junction in Launceston, which blocked traffic on the main arterial road for half an hour.

