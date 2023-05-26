Tasmania Police are attending a two-vehicle accident at the Wellington and Elizabeth Street junction in Launceston, which blocked traffic on the main arterial road for half an hour.
Police reported no injuries in the crash involving a large tanker truck and a white Suzuki sedan.
According to Tasmania Police, the truck clipped the small, white hatchback after allegedly failing to give way and being unable to see the vehicle in their blindspot.
"The vehicle was then pushed into the traffic light and luckily there have been no injuries," a Tasmania Police spokesman said.
"That's a good outcome for a slight bit of inattention on the truck driver's behalf."
Tas Networks will attend the scene to fix the bent traffic light and traffic movement has resumed as normal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.