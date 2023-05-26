Third-placed Campania hosts Campbell Town to open round six of the ODFA on Saturday.
Both teams are eager to remain in contact with the top two positions and this game should go down to the wire.
Campania play their home ground well and will need Blair Plunkett, Alex Cook and Sam Medhurst to be on top of their game in this vital clash.
The Robins will need to make an impact on the scoreboard early after a slow start last week, with captain Lachlan Groves and Corey Bosworth key if the Robins are to head home with the points.
Traditional rivals Mt Pleasant and Woodsdale go head to head at Mt Pleasant.
The Mounties were undermanned and unable to convert last week against Bothwell and will be looking to return to the winners' list to break their three-game losing streak, with Max Lodge and Tom Birchall expected to lead the way again.
Woodsdale continue to battle hard each week and will again hope to be competitive. Lachlan Berry and Amsbury Gibson continue to wear the guernsey with pride and despite the Lions being firm underdogs, they should remain competitive on the scoreboard and around the contests.
Triabunna returns home before the bye rounds when they clash with Oatlands in the final match where the ladder leader will be looking to extend their winning run after one the most important wins for the club in some time last weekend.
Mitch Reeve and Brendan Klok were outstanding in that match and will look to dominate the play again as they lead the side to include some younger players in key positions.
The Tigers return from the bye and will continue to improve as they come up against another tough opponent, with coach Greg Dare continuing to ask his chargers to give their all each week.
Bothwell has the bye. All games start at 1.30pm.
