The directors of collapsed building company Multi-Res traded while insolvent, according to a report by the group's liquidator.
In a letter to creditors sent this week, David Levi, director of Levi Consulting, took aim at directors when he wrote that they should have foreseen that the company lacked the "financial capacity" to generate enough funds to offset losses incurred on delivery of fixed price building contracts entered into around the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The liquidator's opinion is that there has been insolvent trading," the letter read.
Insolvent trading in an offence under the Corporations Act, and could result in punitive action against Multi-Res directors by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
Possible penalties include fines of up to $200,000 and imprisonment for up to five years if proven.
The Hobart-based company is Tasmania's biggest builder collapse in recent years, and left dozens of families with partly-built homes after they paid tens of thousands of dollars or more in deposits.
One woman has been waiting for years for Multi-Res to complete two units in Claremont.
She estimated that only 60 per cent of the construction work had been finished after she paid out over $500,000.
She and other similarly affected families reported that members of the Barratt family have been calling them in recent months requesting them to pay additional money in order to complete their homes.
One man with an unfinished home in Glenorchy said he paid out thousands of dollars in April, just weeks before the company went into liquidation.
According to the liquidator report, Multi-Res owes creditors more than $5 million, including nearly $300,000 to the Australian Taxation Office, $20,000 in pay to employees, and over $3.2 million to tradies and materials suppliers.
The figure did not include an estimate of the amount owed to homeowners with incomplete or unstarted homes.
According to Mr Levi, there is no money left and little chance of any creditors recovering funds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.