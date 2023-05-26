North Launceston will have history on their side as they face Kingborough on Saturday.
The Bombers, who were previously known as Robins, will hold their annual Back to North day, celebrating their premiership years ending in '3.
North were victorious 100 years ago in 1923 - which was the first season football was played at York Park - as well as 1963, 1973 in the NTFA reserves and 1983 in the seniors and under-19s.
The 2023 season is also North's 130th year in operation, with president Thane Brady reflecting on the club's longevity.
"The club has many stakeholders that contributed significantly over the journey," he said.
"Similar to any entity, people come and go, some lose connection and others remain directly involved through younger generations representing the club.
"The reunion is a moment in time where each year we can bring together representatives from different decades to celebrate the people that built and protected North Launceston so it can operate today."
He said during North Launceston's history, plenty of other clubs have come and gone through mergers or recession.
"We have a lot to be grateful for as so many hard-working volunteers made sacrifices to allow us to enjoy what we have today," he said.
"The reunion is carried out in our way, everyone is equal, humble and respectful - superstars on-field are mates with members and volunteers.
"It's a pleasure to be a part of it and our current players and coaches cherish the opportunity to rub shoulders with the greats of the past."
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the club's greats as well as have his young group soak up the history.
They already have a taste of doing so, catching up with several old players after the Bombers defeated Glenorchy at KGV a fortnight ago.
"The old players put on a bus trip every year and they go to Tunbridge Pub afterwards and have a big feed so the group stopped in there for two hours and had a feed and a few beers with a few of the old boys," Cox-Goodyer said.
"It's great to always have that connection and learn a bit of history, which is always really insightful.
"I think it's a great thing that the club's doing, trying to get some old faces back to the footy.
"It will be great to have that support knowing that we're going up against the best team in the competition in a one v two clash so the more support you get the better it is."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
