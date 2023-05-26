Travelling WA in the WB

It's 31 years since our old WB Holden panel van travelled down the coast of Western Australia from top to bottom.
I'd like to say we took months sunning ourselves on remote beaches, swimming with dolphins, eating barramundi and pineapples while watching the sun set into the Indian Ocean.
It was much more mundane.
We left Katherine in the Northern Territory one July day and headed west towards Kununurra.
While Highway One was sealed all the way back then, in many places it was narrow, a single car width stripe of black across the red dirt which made overtaking a truck impossible.
At other times we crossed magnificent rivers and valleys on single lane bridges.
The panel van had become a comfortable tiny home after many months living on the road.
Almost everything in the back was stained red from outback dust which leaked through the tailgate.
And we had become expert at finding free places to stay overnight.
The old car trundled along at a noisy 80 on the black top.
I call it old, as it had been a courier van in a previous life with high kilometers, but this was 1992, and it was only eight years old.
We'd passed signs for kilometers telling us to be "quarantine aware" at the WA border, and had got through all our fruit.
Except for a half full jar of honey.
We'd been eating it for breakfast, lunch and dinner to try to use it up, and at the border checkpoint, were glad to see it go.
At Kunnunurra we were able to re-stock with lovely fresh vegies and fruit, thanks to the nearby Ord River dam supplying water to farms.
From Kununurra to Halls creek was about 375 kilometres, with only one town between, an aboriginal community called Turkey Creek.
It was another day of red dirt, tombstone termite mounds, spectacular hills and cliffs and rivers.
Late in the afternoon we pulled into Halls Creek road house.
It was out of gas.
The tanker was expected later in the day, they said.
Or maybe tomorrow.
We found a safe place to pull up near a well at the old Halls Creek town site, nearby but far enough away to be secluded.
Fitzroy Crossing, 291 kilometres away, was a wild west town and the street was abuzz with anticipation.
It was about to have its biggest night of the year, the rodeo ball, and last year it ended up with a brawl.
A police officer pulled us over immediately on entering the town.
"Have you had anything to drink today?", he asked, giving us a good look over.
"No".
"OK, on your way".
Disturbingly, there was a smashed up panel van the same model as ours in front of the roadhouse.
But it wasn't from an accident.
The panels had been kicked in and the windows smashed.
This was not a place to sleep on the roadside, we decided.
After a second verbal breath test leaving town, we continued on to find another quiet place.
As if the poor old car hadn't seen enough outback corrugations, crocodiles or boabs, we detoured to Windjana Gorge, Tunnel Creek and Gibb River Road.
Everything shook.
The radio cassette player vibrated loose and joined in the cacophany of rattling from the back - cutlery, plates, cooker, food containers, and outside, the suspension.
But then suddenly the black top magic carpet arrived and we glided to Derby.
At Broome we found a secluded spot near Gantheaume Point, overlooking the Indian Ocean, where there was a decision to make.
There was only enough money left for fuel and food to get home, about 4000 kilometers away.
If we stayed out any longer we would have to find work.
We had driven past opportunities for fruit picking, and we weighed it up.
For me, one of the purposes of the trip had been to take a break from my job as a school photographer, and find something else to do with my camera.
Ideally, a newspaper.
As much as fruit picking would extend our journey, we decided to head for home.
It still took another two weeks to get from Broome down the North West Coastal Highway to Karatha, Perth, then to Wave Rock and Albany.
By the Nullarbor, those delightful warm nights under the mosquito net in the back of the van had become a distant memory, and beside the Great Australian Bight, water we left out overnight in a pot was frozen in the morning.
We hadn't been home long when a photographer role opened up for me at a country newspaper.
It was exactly what I was after.
I wouldn't have to work again.
- Philip Biggs
