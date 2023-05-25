The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Women's squad released for Tasmania's footy match against Queensland

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Scotch's Maggie Cuthbertson has been selected in the squad. Picture by Rod Thompson
Old Scotch's Maggie Cuthbertson has been selected in the squad. Picture by Rod Thompson

A strong contingent of Northern players have made the women's squad for Tasmania's football match against Queensland at North Hobart Oval on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.