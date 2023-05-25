A strong contingent of Northern players have made the women's squad for Tasmania's football match against Queensland at North Hobart Oval on Saturday, July 1.
It will be Tassie's first senior women's state game since 2016 and will be part of a men's and women's state footy double-header.
The 41-player squad includes players from the state's three regions, with 16 from the South, 15 from the North and 10 from the North-West.
North Hobart is best represented with seven players, closely followed by Wynyard (five), Bridgenorth, Clarence, Kingborough and Penguin (four each).
This squad will be trimmed by coach Deb Reynolds and assistants Richard Douglas, Jodie Mather and Andy Smith next month before the final team is confirmed in the week leading into the match.
The coaching group will keep a keen eye on next month's Women's All Stars Series, which will see the best of the best from the NTFA, NWFL and SFL competitions go head-to-head for intrastate bragging rights.
Reynolds congratulated everyone selected.
"July 1 is fast approaching, and the confirmation of the squad makes things feel a lot more real," she said.
"We have selected an exciting group of players from all regions. These players are all competitors and I know those selected will represent Tasmania proudly.
"We will continue to monitor form in the coming weeks, including next month's Women's All Stars Series, meaning those not in this initial squad are not ruled out of being included down the line."
Tasmanian women's squad:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
