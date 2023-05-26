The Police Association of Tasmania has given the 2023-24 State Budget its tick of approval, doubts still exist over recruitment numbers.
The state budget includes funding for a wider roll out of body worn cameras (BWC), upgrades to the Police Academy and police housing, and increased funding for officers claiming workers compensation.
PAT acting president Shane Tilley said the union welcomed the increased funds, as they would ensure officers were using the best equipment money could buy.
"Current forms of BWC enables police to store officer engagement with the public, including CCTV from businesses, dash cam and other sources that assist police with a variety of investigations," Mr Tilley said.
"The recruitment of five police officers to facilitate compliance with the sex offender register is welcomed as are other funding mechanisms surrounding the new Family and Sexual Violence unit."
The PAT has previously raised concerns about high numbers of officers either leaving the ranks of the police service, or having to spend time off the beat due to burnout and other issues.
The government has plans to swell the ranks of the police service to 1449 by 2026, and while the government says recruitment numbers are on track, Mr Tilley said the high turnover rate necessitated an even bigger boost.
"Our view is that mechanisms need to be put in place to ensure safe systems of work are in place and that police officers are not continually overworked," he said.
"The recruitment of positions to back-fill those on long term sick leave and parental leave to fill the gaps left in capacity is the only way forward.
"Budget requests in the past have not seen police recruited specifically to fill these voids."
The acting union president said the overall response to the budget was positive, and he was optimistic for close cooperation with the government into the future.
"Overall, the Association is pleased with 2023-24 Budget that will see continued funding for police housing upgrades and the refurbishment/building of the St Helens, Roseberry and Bridgewater Police Stations," Mr Tilley said.
"Our hope is that the Association and current government can continue to work together to improve the working lives and conditions of all Tasmanian Police officers."
