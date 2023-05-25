One of Tasmania's critically endangered parrots will receive a boost from the 2023-24 Tasmanian Budget, with funding promised to develop a tracking program of the species.
The Orange-bellied Parrot will benefit from a $1.3 million investment to establish a tracking program to increase knowledge of the species' migratory pathways.
"This initiative will build on existing proof of concept trials to develop a tracking program that increases our knowledge of the species' migratory pathways, thereby supporting appropriate risk mitigation measures," Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch said.
"Every dollar of this budget is targeted to getting things done and building a safe, caring community, including through investments that will improve the environment for Tasmanians and our important threatened species."
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
