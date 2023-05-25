The budget will allocate a "record" $8.9 billion into education and a further $305 million into schools and vocational training in the coming years, Treasurer Michael Ferguson has said.
The funds include already-announced commitments for new schools at Brighton, Penguin and Legana, and school upgrades at Sorell, Lauderdale and Exeter.
Spending on these existing education infrastructure projects will rise from nearly $70 million last year to $108 million in this year's budget.
The government announced $36.6 million in spending over four years to fund 100 in-class support positions by 2025, and another $19 million over the same period to help attract and retain early-career teachers.
Despite that, David Genford, Tasmania branch president of the Australian Education Union, said the budget had not allocated enough funding to address the lack of critical staff in schools.
"Our biggest concern is there doesn't seem to be a budget to address the current educator shortage for both teachers and support staff," he said.
"What is the government's long-term plan?" he said.
But the government has also moved to tighten purse strings in some critical areas, including funding for support schools.
The government pushed back the bulk of the funding for its $20 million Support School package, including the North-West Support School, by a year.
A new budget program will allocate $4.7m this year and another $14m over next three years in support for early career teachers.
Kids will also benefit from additional funding of $120,000 annually after the 2024-2025 financial year in additional funding for the school lunches program. That is in addition to existing funding of $1.87 million over two years announced by the government last year.
Total in-school education and early learning funding will increase from $1.28 billion last budget year, to $1.34 billion this year.
Funding for Libraries Tasmania will increase slightly, from $45.4 million last year, to nearly $47 million this year.
Total funding for Children's Services is set to increase from $$92 million last year to over $168 million this year, but most of that increase reflected funding for a number of time-limited programs, according to Treasury.
The budget also included included $30 million through the Department of Premier and Cabinet to help deal with the ramifications of the report by the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings.
But there could be further allocations beyond this, according to the budget papers.
"It is anticipated that the recommendations will require further action and consideration ... future costs associated with recommendations of the commission may be significant and will be considered once the final report is received."
