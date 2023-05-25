Former treasurer Peter Gutwein's budget rules have been officially dumped for a new 10-year fiscal strategy, Labor's Shane Broad has said.
Dr Broad on Thursday said the 2023-24 state budget was defined by record debt and deficits and savage cuts to the public service.
"We're talking about $5.6 billion of debt," he said.
"We're getting up to debt levels the state has never ever seen, screaming past all the budget restraints that Peter Gutwein showed."
Dr Broad said $883 million over the forward estimates would be paid out in interest to service the debt.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the budget did not do enough to cater for Tasmanians struggling with the cost of living and inability to find appropriate housing.
"If things are brutal in housing now, it seems they're about to get worse," she said.
"Homes Tasmania, the state's new corporatised housing provider, expects the housing wait list to grow to 5500 applicants within a year.
"It's projected the waiting time for desperate Tasmanians will grow from a year to 18 months."
The 2023-24 budget contains a promise to cut $300 million from government agencies in 2024-25.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said the cuts shoud come sooner and the figure should perhaps be higher.
"I hope that the state service review that was conducted over the last few years has really been looked at closely and that there is a more strategic approach to reducing the public service to make that public service one that is best suited to Tasmania," he said.
Unions Tasmania state secretary Jessica Munday said it was staggering that the government could consider cutting $300 million from the public sector as it buckled under intense demand it could not meet.
"They shouldn't call it an efficiency dividend, there's nothing efficient about it," she said.
"They should be honest with the community and say 'we're cutting $300 million from Tasmania's public health, education and services'."
