The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS theatre students perform 'HERE' a piece about place and belonging

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
May 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reuben Yakubu takes centre stage with Grady Lynch as other students watch at the dress rehearsal of HERE. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Reuben Yakubu takes centre stage with Grady Lynch as other students watch at the dress rehearsal of HERE. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Launceston and Tasmania are sometimes seen as a place from which "to escape", says theatre student Reuben Yakubu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.