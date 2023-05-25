Launceston and Tasmania are sometimes seen as a place from which "to escape", says theatre student Reuben Yakubu.
But there's so much to discover if you actually stop, take a moment, and try and find things to love about the place.
"Any place can be infinitely big when you actually go out and look and try to be part of the world," he said.
As a final year theatre student, Yakubu and his peers have been considering their connections to Tasmania and their sense of belonging.
Their experiences have been turned into an original piece called HERE, which takes audiences through an immersive journey and explores their individual connections to different places.
It's premise is on what it means to belong to a place.
There are several monologues delivered by the students, which explore connections to Tasmania and their cultural identity.
What's unique about this production is that it's told as a "promenade performance", which takes audiences outdoors and through several studios and back stage areas.
Theatre and performance coordinator Dr Jane Woollard said that it's purpose was to get audiences "to see things afresh".
Some of the stories are about being by the water, about belonging and about family history.
The students were assisted by guest lecturer Dr Bagryana Popov. As someone who's new to Tasmania, she was curious to hear about her students connection to this region.
Yakubu tells the story of his indigenous heritage as well as a European ancestor called William Claridge.
As he learnt about Claridge's story, he said a strong character emerged and deepened his connection to Launceston as a place.
Yakubu also explored his connection to East Beach at Low Head and its significance for palawa and pakana history.
Every cohort in the theatre program creates an original piece. It's meant to empower young artists to become "autonomous theatre makers", Dr Woollard said.
"You're not relying on adapting or responding to the work of someone else," she said.
"It's about giving value to the story to the individual rather than something that comes from far away."
The monologues are interleaved with choruses, singing and dances. Students also use sand and chalk to draw on a black floor to describe the places they're talking about.
They're connected by "a sense of what's shared", Dr Popov said.
"We just found all of these shared points."
She said this form of interactive performance had been developing over some years now and is becoming very much a part of contemporary theatre.
"We realised that the stories take us through time and place and so we wanted to take the audience on that experience as well," she said.
HERE will be performed on Thursday, May 25 at 7.00pm and Friday, May 26 at 1.00pm and 7.00pm at the Annexe Theatre on the Launceston City Campus
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
