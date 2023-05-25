The University of Tasmania is expecting to hear some good ideas from the community as it embarks on transforming its Newnham campus.
The university's relocation to Inveresk will open up new opportunities for its campus in Launceston's northern suburbs.
The Newnham site already has a number of confirmed developments. Those include:
The university has released a draft plan for the campus, however UTAS pro-vice chancellor (Launceston) Professor Dom Geraghty said the plan was far from set in stone.
"The draft plan is a starting point for conversation with the community," Professor Geraghty said.
"We want to know what the community wants, and what it would like to see out there.
"There's a chunk of land that's been made available for development."
Professor Geraghty said there was a spreadsheet of really important stakeholder groups and individuals the university would be consulting with.
"These are our neighbours and we want them to know what we are doing and have influence over what we're doing," he said.
He said there was the opportunity to turn the site into a "mini-suburb" to blend in with neighbouring Newnham and Mowbray.
"The university might be leaving the northern suburbs, but it'll be bringing in a lot of activity," Professor Geraghty said.
He said there was the potential to include services such as much-needed health and medical to the site.
"We're looking to have a lot of green spaces, the oval will remain," he said.
"We're looking at the best use for the land out there."
The plan will be a long-term project for the university and it is expected to be developed in stages over the next 20-25 years.
Professor Geraghty confirmed UTAS was in the process of lifting the caveat on the campus restricting it to educational use under the planning scheme.
On Monday, May 29 the university will be hosting a community walk at Newnham and a 'meet the planners' evening to be held at Futures Isles on Invermay Road. Registrations can be made online for these events.
The draft plan is available on https://www.utas.edu.au/about/campuses/newnham-transformation
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
