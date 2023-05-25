Since walking from Kingborough's Twin Ovals home ground with a win-loss record of 0-2, North Launceston have won four-straight matches.
Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer described his outfit as "completely different" from that clash, which saw them go down by nine goals.
"We obviously made some positional changes from the first few games," he said.
"Things like Jack Aherne going forward, Harry Bayles going to half-back and Nathan Pearce going into the midfield that we didn't have against Kingborough last time.
"Those things all help and Fletcher Bennett and Connor Young obviously didn't play as well ... but I just think we've got a greater understanding of how we want to play football."
Cox-Goodyer described the 54-point round-two loss as "the one poor performance" the Bombers have had all year, acknowledging Kingborough's early season dominance.
The Tigers, who made the grand final last year for the first time, have started the season with aplomb - sitting at six wins with a percentage of 257.08.
"They're just a really good senior football side," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Much like Launceston over the last couple of years, they don't have any kids playing, they're all in their mid 20s and they've played footy together for a long time so they understand their game.
"They have obviously got some star power, they've got a really deep midfield with some big, strong bodies that can obviously win the footy in there and then they've got their key forwards that rarely get out-marked and can kick a score.
"But I think their defensive unit's really well-gelled together, they've got a pretty settled group back there so they are a pretty complete football side.
"It's always going to be tough when you come up against a group like that and they're obviously undefeated and haven't looked like losing a game but we get them on our home deck, knowing that we play their ground really well."
The Bombers will have a lot of crowd support on their side, celebrating their 130-year history with a reunion during the match and into the night.
"I think it's a great thing that the club's doing, trying to get some old faces back to the footy," he said.
"It will be great to have that support knowing that we're going up against the best team in the competition in a one v two clash so the more support you get the better it is."
The Bombers made one change, with Dom Pitt called up to the Devils and Brandon Leary replacing him in the selected 22.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
