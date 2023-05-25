Bridgenorth will be looking to make it seven wins from as many games as they host NTFAW premier opponents Old Launcestonians.
The Parrots, who are expected to make two changes to their line-up, will take confidence from their round two 21-point win against OLs, however, coach Bobby Beams believed their upcoming opponents were much improved.
"We're very excited to be taking on OLs this week, they're a very good side and they'll bring a lot to the contest," he said.
"We watched them last week because they played before us and I had a good look at them and they're going well so now we can't wait, we're super excited, we love the challenge."
Beams continued, describing what makes Abbey Green's team so dangerous. "They've got a lot of experience, they've got some good young fighters, the midfield move the ball very quick and we've had some really good contests with them over the last couple of years," he said.
It will be a great test of the OLs' character on Saturday, according to Green, with the playing-coach announcing that 12 players will be unavailable for selection.
"We're fortunate enough that our list has some depth, so girls will be stepping up and playing in positions that they haven't before and it's a good chance for them to have a crack in a tough contested game and we'll just be focusing on the positives throughout the day while we have a lot of girls away," she said.
With a mixture of other sporting commitments, travel and injury thwarting player availability, Green knew OLs were facing a tough task against the league-leading Parrots.
"It won't be our game plan, I'm assuming that we'll have to try and change a few things around to keep it a challenging game, it's going to be tough," she said.
"But this is a great chance for girls to step up and perform under difficult circumstances and will essentially be playing with a somewhat new side."
Elsewhere, Launceston will be filled with confidence following their first win of the season, with the Blues set to host Old Scotch at Windsor Park.
Also in action are South Launceston and Scottsdale, with the Bulldogs keen to regather some of their early-season momentum, while the Magpies will be looking to bounce back from their gala day loss.
