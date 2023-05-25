The George Town Council has given the green light to a new service station and convenience store proposed for the East Tamar Highway.
The development application for 'Signal Station' service station at 2405 East Tamar Highway was tabled during the council's May meeting with a recommendation to be approved subject to 13 conditions.
On Tuesday, councillor Jason Orr moved the motion under the condition of an additional stipulation.
That was to include an evergreen vegetation screen with a minimum mature height of three meters, and space to form a hedge located at the northern boundary of the lodge to mitigate headline impacts on the adjoining dwelling to the north.
"The service station is going to be a 24 hour service station, it's got to be mindful there is someone living close by, and they have created some submission to the application," Cr Orr said.
"Trucks are going to be leaving there all times of day, hopefully on low beam that could accidentally be on high beam.
"So having a green belt will help alleviate the light push to the neighbor's property."
Noting another service station down the road, he said this one was on the opposite side and would assist in preventing vehicles crossing the road.
Deputy mayor Greg Dawson seconded the motion. He said he was comfortable with the initial proposal and believed the new amendment made "good sense".
A councillor raised whether the amendment would be too onerous on the developer. A town planner, speaking through the mayor, was clarified in this case the deviation was minor from what was proposed and an "extraordinarily" low costs compared to the capital outlay of the rest of the project.
The council was acting in its capacity as a Planning Authority when it passed the application unanimously subject to the stated conditions.
The application includes a new service station with a canopy for domestic vehicles, plus a second covered fuel delivery area for trucks. Parking areas, signage and upgrades to the existing car park are also proposed.
The site would be shared with the Signal Station Tavern, which serves food and beverages. It also operates a bottle shop.
The fuel station is proposed to be 24-hours, and would be unstaffed between 10pm-6am. While the shop would be open 6am-10pm.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.