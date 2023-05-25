A dream cubby house lovingly handcrafted by the Kings Meadows Men's Shed will help support Tasmanian families battling cancer.
The fully-lined timber cubby was the result of a week's hard work and will help raise funds for Homely Retreats, a charity providing getaways for families undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment.
Shed president Chris Westlake said the $2000 cubby could be flat-packed for easy transport to its new owners.
"The cubby house was built by the Men's Shed with donated materials from local businesses," he said.
"That's about the fifth one I've built - they get better every time."
The cubby house sits alongside an East Coast getaway as one of the major prizes in Homely Retreats' upcoming raffle.
The Tasmanian charity has supported more than 400 families since it began in 2018 as the brainchild of Hobart's Jay Chipman.
After winning her own lengthy cancer battle, the Hobart mother set about helping other families enjoy time together in the midst of their own battles.
"When she got well she saved up $400 and went into the Cancer Council and said 'send a family away for a weekend - give them some family time'," Homely Retreats committee member Jane McCann said.
"She wanted to do it again, it took her about eight months to save up $400. [Then] she started this.
"We've [since] sent hundreds of families away."
The organisation regularly sends families to Airbnb properties - some of which are donated by Tasmanian shack owners - and also offers support to families who are unable to travel.
One Hobart family has made a property permanently available for use as a Homely Retreats getaway.
"We just go right 'here's the keys, here's your hamper, here's some petrol money'," Mx McCann said.
"Don't think about chemo and doctors for just a week and go and have some family time and create some memories.
"Family time is our motivator - sometimes you don't need money, you don't need this or that, you just need some time to sit down and be with them."
Raffle tickets are available for $10 at homelyretreats.com.au.
The raffle will be drawn on July 29.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
