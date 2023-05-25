The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Kings Meadows Men's Shed builds cubby house for Homely Retreats

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:26am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kings Meadows Men's Shed president Chris Westlake with Homely Retreats' Jane McCann celebrate a building project well done. Picture by Paul Scambler
Kings Meadows Men's Shed president Chris Westlake with Homely Retreats' Jane McCann celebrate a building project well done. Picture by Paul Scambler

A dream cubby house lovingly handcrafted by the Kings Meadows Men's Shed will help support Tasmanian families battling cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.