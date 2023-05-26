Launceston is still experiencing big-money property sales despite rising interest rates and a drop-off in mainland buyers.
Tasmanian buyers account for about 80 per cent of $1 million-plus sales statewide and in Launceston, according to recent statistics from the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania.
The North experienced a notable drop-off in $1 million-plus sales in the March quarter, which includes the typically quieter January period, but agents say the top-end of the market is still performing strongly.
"We've had a number of sales around $2 million over the past 12 months," Bushby and Creese's George Bushby said.
"At that price point people have been less affected by interest rates.
"We've received a number of cash and unconditional offers at that price point, so we still believe anything that's quality or very unique will still sell very well."
A four-bed home at 182 George Street sold for $1.92 million in March, while a historic High Street home expected to fetch $2 million-plus sold within three weeks for an undisclosed price.
A striking Trevallyn home at 46 Lachlan Parade is also attracting steady interest at a $2.79 million price point.
After a rush of interstate buyers in Tasmanian properties over the COVID boom, mainlanders accounted for just 79 of Northern property sales in the March quarter.
"Most of our top-end listings have been bought by locals, and there's been lots of local inspecting and considering them as well," Bushby and Creese's Joscelyn Creese said.
"We're finding that a lot of our database and top-end buyers are locals which I think surprises a lot of people."
On average, Launceston houses are taking four times longer to sell than at the same time last year.
CoreLogic data shows an even greater blowout for Launceston units, which are taking 67 days to sell compared to just 11 days in May 2022.
Across the state, investor numbers dropped a whopping 59 per cent in the March quarter, while first home buyers are also marginally down on the same time last year.
"There's probably no surprises there but the figures for investors in particular were quite dramatic," REIT president Michael Walsh said.
"Clearly first home buyers are struggling to enter the market based on their borrowing capacity."
The Reserve Bank handed down its 11th interest rate hike in a year earlier this month, lifting the cash rate to 3.85 per cent.
The cash rate had sat at a rock-bottom 0.1 per cent for 18 months following a decade-long cutting cycle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.