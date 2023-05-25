The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gallery: Hawks v Eagles at UTAS Stadium, Launceston

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
May 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a big weekend of sport in the North of Tasmania, football fans flocked to UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.