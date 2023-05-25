In a big weekend of sport in the North of Tasmania, football fans flocked to UTAS Stadium.
Between two sides in dire need of a victory, it was the Hawks who took the game by the scruff of the neck for a dominant 22.10(142) to 4.2(26) victory.
The one-sided game didn't deter fans who were out in force.
Photographer Phillip Biggs was at UTAS stadium when Hawthorn played the West Coast Eagles on Sunday May 21 2023.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
