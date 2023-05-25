Budget funded new state office to deal with civil child sexual abuse claims

The state government's budget for justice in 2023-2024 sees the new Burnie court receiving an extra $46.5 million, taking the total spend to $86.5 million.
The Commission of Inquiry will receive $30 million initially for the government to take immediate action in response to the final report due in August.
A focus on reducing court backlogs sees $1.2 million going towards the employment of acting judges over the next two years, but this money is derived from the Supreme Court budget.
The Tasmania Legal Aid will receive $750,000 and the Legal Assistance Sector gets $820,000 for work on complex criminal trials waiting to be heard in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the new State Litigation Office (SLO) will be established with an extra $350,000.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said the Burnie court funding meant justice was receiving its biggest spend under her reign.
She said the new SLO will address civil claims dealing with institutional child sexual abuse.
"This significant increase in funding confirms we are delivering on this commitment. the replacement complex to be build in the CBD will ensure the efficient and effective operaiton of both the Supreme and Magistrates courts, as well as meeting community expectations," Ms Archer said.
The Commission of Inquiry will receive an additional $2800 over the next two years to cover the costs and expenses of the inquiry itself with more than $1 million going towards the Child Abuse Royal Commission Response Unit over the next four years to implement the commission's recommendations.
An additional $70 million is allocated for compensation and administration of the National Redress Scheme, and civil claims for child sexual abuse.
