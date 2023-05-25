Collingwood have announced they will not be fielding a Super Netball team beyond the 2023 season.
Netball Australia, who were made aware of the decision prior to the announcement, made a statement shortly after to confirm the sporting body is already in negotiations for the replacement team.
"While we are disappointed by Collingwood's decision, we thank them for their participation in the Suncorp Super Netball competition," said Netball Australia CEO Kelly Ryan.
"In recent times it had become clear that Collingwood's priorities had shifted away from netball to focus on its core business of football.
"We are understanding of the impact Collingwood's decision has on its current players and staff, and we will support them during this time.
"We are currently talking to interested parties and look forward to communicating the next steps as this process unfolds.
"The growth of netball in Australia is strong, with more than one million participants across the country. We are proud of the Suncorp Super Netball competition, and it remains the number one professional netball league in the world."
Netball Tasmania have previously stated their interest in securing a Super Netball licence.
At this stage, the decision has not impacted the Magpies' June 17 match at the Silverdome.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
