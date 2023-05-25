The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

TSL: Launceston's Jobi Harper back for North Hobart match

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 25 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Jobi Harper returns to the side's midfield this weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston's Jobi Harper returns to the side's midfield this weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston co-captain Jobi Harper is back in their line-up for "an extended period of time", starting with Saturday's North Hobart clash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.