Launceston co-captain Jobi Harper is back in their line-up for "an extended period of time", starting with Saturday's North Hobart clash.
Balancing his firefighting commitments with skippering the Blues, Harper has not played since their last clash with the Demons in round two.
"It probably goes without saying for us that he's a massive inclusion," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"He's been the most important player in the competition over the last three or four years, so to get him back now for an extended period of time helps to balance out our side.
"And with Jamo [Jamieson House] returning a couple of weeks ago, we're starting to build out our senior side in a much more mature manner."
While former defender House was earmarked to play a "pseudo Jobi role" when Harper was unavailable, Thorp believes the two will be able to work together in the midfield.
The Blues' coach compared the new-look engine room to a similar combination that featured heavily in the side's premiership success.
"We probably liken it a little bit to when Fletcher Seymour was there - two big inside mids which Fletch was with Job.
"It's now Jamo's turn to play that style of role and he's made the state squad on the back of it.
"He has jumped straight back into the midfield and really looked like a dominant midfielder at this level of footy.
"We think we're starting to get the texture right of some big inside bulls with Jobi and him and then some outside runners with Bailey Gillow and Brody Palfreyman with Joey Wagon [Groenewegen] in the ruck, it's a really strong midfield-ruck brigade."
As they travel down the Midland Highway to face North Hobart on their home deck, Launceston are gunning for second spot on the ladder.
That spot is currently being held by cross-town rivals North Launceston, who face top side Kingborough, with the Bombers, Blues and Clarence all sitting on four wins.
Launceston's weekend opponents are just outside the top four, with Thorp wary of the performances they can put on the park despite beating them by 43 points in round two.
"They've been in most of their games, certainly a performance a few weeks ago against Lauderdale at home stood out where they had a pretty significant win," Thorp said.
"They were right in the game against Clarence and they were probably a little bit off on the weekend, which is a credit to North Launceston.
"We will be expecting their best and looking to make sure we travel down the highway and have a good performance because it is a bit of a logjam outside of the Tigers who are on top.
"If we could get a positive result, then we can be back to second on the ladder, which is certainly what we are aiming for and then it gives us a chance to have a run at it in the second half of the year."
Harper's inclusion is one of two changes for the Blues, with sore key defender Josh Gillow also joining him back in the side.
The outs saw Arie Schoenmaker called up for Devils duties and Khai Lunson omitted.
