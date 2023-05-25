The Examiner
Victim statements describe Bradley Thomas Lee violently invading remote farm

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:00am, first published 7:00am
Heartbreak of victim's plight
A 66-year-old man and his daughter told the Supreme Court of the drastic upshot of a vicious home invasion in 2021 which occurred on the same day as the man's mother died.

