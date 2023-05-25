Heartbreak of victim's plight

A 66-year-old man and his daughter told the Supreme Court of the drastic upshot of a vicious home invasion in 2021 which occurred on the same day as the man's mother died.
Bradley Thomas Lee, 32, of South Launceston was found guilty by a jury last week of the aggravated burglary, aggravated armed robbery and assault at about 5.30am on August 15, 2021.
Lee was one of two men dressed in bizarre clothing and wigs who forced their way into the man's home and beat him and tasered both he and his daughter. Police were unable to gather enough evidence to put the second man on trial.
In a victim impact statement the man said he lost the sight in his left eye
"My nerves are that shot that I have sold the farm and my trucking business all because of the impact of the assault," he said.
"I thought I was going to die, the soul of me died."
He said that he feared that his daughter and partner were going to be raped or killed.
He said it was so far fetched that it was like being in a horror movie with crazed men and tasers.
His greatest sadness was that his beloved mother could not recognize him in her dying moments.
The family told her that he had been kicked by a horse to shield her from knowledge of the attack.
"It has impacted every facet of my life and I'll never be the same again," the statement said.
The man's daughter said that the horror of seeing her father hurt was traumatic.
She said that as a nurse she was used to critical situations but had felt frozen in fear.
She felt guilty for being unable to protect her father particularly her decision to hide and call the police before returning to him.
"I will never get over the feeling of temporarily deserting him," she said.
She said having to give evidence and the length of the court process extended the trauma.
"My Nan's last day of life was stolen by the attack, we'll never be able to recover those precious moments," she said.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said Lee had spent 127 days in custody due to the crime. She said he was a person who was once employed but had descended into a serious illicit drug problem.
She said Lee felt remorse for the complainants having to give evidence.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said Lee's remorse could have only arisen during the trial.
"There was no cooperation with police, no identification of the co-offender and then the trial," Acting Justice David Porter said.
He postponed sentencing until June 9 to consider seriousness of the crime and the victim impact statements.
Lee was remanded in custody. He faces further charges on June 9
