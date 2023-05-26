Something remarkable happens when children discover words for the first time. The sense of wonderment and joy on a child's face when they read a story and get lost in the narrative, is one of life's simple pleasures. Libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, family homes, and bookshops across the nation created that joy this week due to a wonderful initiative called the National Simultaneous Storytime.
The day aims to get children reading. This simple but noble goal is achieved by uniting these places through reading the same book at the same time nationally. I have witnessed a few simultaneous Storytime readings, and I can safely say the initiative's primary objective of promoting the value and joy of reading and literacy and Australian authors and publishers is always a noisy success.
This year's book was "Spike the Speedy Sloth", by Robinson and Shaw. It's the story of a sloth who dreams of being the fastest animal in the world and is a perfect choice for curious young minds to devour. Its themes of motivation and self-confidence had children nationwide enthralled.
But it wasn't just the kids having fun. Parents, guardians and grandparents participated during the reading and afterwards and spent quality time with their children and others in a fun educational environment.
By celebrating books, this event encourages more people to pick up a book while showing them how fun reading can be. Not only does National Simultaneous Storytime promote literacy, but it also acts as a great bonding activity. Participating in family storytelling is a great way for children to spend time with loved ones. As grown-ups, we tend to focus on the crisis of the day, and many of us have stopped enjoying simple activities like reading. We tell ourselves we don't have the time.
The National Simultaneous Storytime event encourages families to take part in something and celebrates the positive effects of reading and storytelling together. Simply bonding through a book is something many of us, including me, have forgotten how to do. The Storytime event reminded me why it can be a valuable way to interact with others.
The COVID lockdowns were a recent and stark reminder that being stuck at home and unable to meet and bond with our friends was no fun. Reading books or talking about them with a group of people allows us all to form relationships or strengthen the ones we already have. Apart from bonding, books can also provide comfort to children and adults alike. During such uncertain global times, a simple story sharing a moment of assurance can be a beautiful thing that helps us take our minds off worrying news and provides some comfort.
National Simultaneous Storytime has been going on for over a decade, and this special event will continue to bring families together and show the true power of literature. Spike the Speedy Sloth was enjoyed by many families all around Australia, and I am hopeful his adventures encouraged everyone that took part in the event to take the time to read a book and then talk about it. It really is a simple pleasure.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
