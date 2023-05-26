The COVID lockdowns were a recent and stark reminder that being stuck at home and unable to meet and bond with our friends was no fun. Reading books or talking about them with a group of people allows us all to form relationships or strengthen the ones we already have. Apart from bonding, books can also provide comfort to children and adults alike. During such uncertain global times, a simple story sharing a moment of assurance can be a beautiful thing that helps us take our minds off worrying news and provides some comfort.