The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Life Drawing, Boer War Commemoration, Life Drawing at QVMAG and a silent play.

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Longhurst in Request Programme showing at the Earl Arts Centre. Picture by Tony McKendrick.
Jane Longhurst in Request Programme showing at the Earl Arts Centre. Picture by Tony McKendrick.

Jane Longhurst - Request Programme

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.