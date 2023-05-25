The public is invited to commemorate the Boer War (1899 - 1902) at the cenotaph in City Park at 12 noon on May 28th to remember Tasmanians who served in the conflict. This was the first war that soldiers fought as Australians and Tasmanian's won two Victoria Crosses for their contribution. At this year's event, organisers will read out a letter sent by the South African High Commissioner in remembrance of this conflict. Wreaths may be laid and family members are welcome to wear medals.