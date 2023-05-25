Jane Longhurst - Request Programme
25-27 May
The acclaimed one-woman show Request Programme will be playing at the Earl Arts Centre and not a single word will be spoken throughout the 70 minute production. The play stars Tasmanian actor and broadcaster Jane Longhurst, who depicts a portrait of loneliness in this show. Audiences will watch the evening of an ordinary person and the nightly rituals we all follow.
Life drawing sessions with Penny Mason
May 27
This weekend the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will host its next workshop with local artist Penny Mason. Mason currently has an exhibition at QVMAG with David Marsden with over a hundred pieces that are 50 years in the making. Participants will join Penny for an intimate workshop session at the Art Gallery at Royal Park, guiding guests through a series of exercises to hone their skills in drawing the human figure. From 10.30-12.30pm.
Boer War Commemoration
28 May
The public is invited to commemorate the Boer War (1899 - 1902) at the cenotaph in City Park at 12 noon on May 28th to remember Tasmanians who served in the conflict. This was the first war that soldiers fought as Australians and Tasmanian's won two Victoria Crosses for their contribution. At this year's event, organisers will read out a letter sent by the South African High Commissioner in remembrance of this conflict. Wreaths may be laid and family members are welcome to wear medals.
My World: Voice and Visibility
May 20 - August 13
Developed by the Queer Artists Collective, this community exhibition explores explore how artists fill their lives with experiences and memories, experiment and learn through success and failure, and establish roots within our environment and society. My World raises a mirror for artists to express their stories and examine their world while comparing differences within the multiple worlds of the wider community. The exhibition at QVMAG Inveresk runs till August 13.
The Motherload
June 1-3
The Motherload is a documentary performance exploring the beauty and chaos of motherhood. Two teams compete for the ultimate crown of Queen Mumma of George Town, Deloraine and Scottsdale. The tasks are bizarre, boisterous, hilarious and taken from the real experiences of motherhood in various stages. Showing from 1-3 June at George Town Hall, Meander Valley Performing Arts Centre and Scottsdale Mechanics Institute Hall.
Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival
9-12 June
The Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival brings together art exhibitions, a film screenings, a youth art hub and opportunities to buy from local artists and artisans. There'll also be a dawn swim at Binalong Bay and a "Secret People, Secret Places" Art trail.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
