Meander Valley have gotten off to an ideal start as they look to go one better in NTFAW division one, winning their opening four matches.
Not only that, last year's grand finalists put in perhaps their most impressive performance of the season at last Saturday's gala day, where they kept previously unbeaten Deloraine goal-less.
Sunettes coach Charlotte How said the squad were in a confident mood ahead of their match against George Town.
"We're super proud of our efforts so far, everybody's been improving every single week and we've had some really challenging games with Deloraine being the biggest challenge so far," she said.
"We went into that game knowing it was going to be super tough and it was, they made us work really hard, but we made sure we stuck to our game plan.
"We're really proud of how we're traveling so far, still a long season, we've still got really tough teams that we'll come up against again who are going to be improving throughout the year as well."
The contest, which gets under way at 7pm on Friday night, will also pit the league's two leading goal-kickers in Cleo Cresswell and Jodie Clifford, with the latter booting seven majors last time out.
How said she had a plan to try and combat the George Town star.
"She's an absolute gun, she's always one that's been a standout and a bit of a challenge to contain so we'll probably look to have somebody potentially tagging her throughout parts of the game just to try and minimise her impact," she said.
The Saints - who had the bye at the George Town gala day - have only dropped one game themselves, with How hoping their experience at Blue Gum Park will give them a better chance on Friday night.
"I think the ground is a little bit smaller than others that we've played on, our ground is quite wide, so there's a few things we've adjusted," she said.
"Also the weather. It was quite windy on Saturday when we played Deloraine, so there's a few things that we've taken from that game, worked on during the week and will take into account for our game plan on Friday night."
Elsewhere, Evandale and Hillwood will also battle it out under Friday night lights at Morven Park, while Longford travel to East Coast on Saturday with both sides searching for their first win. Deloraine have the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
