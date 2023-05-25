The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW premier: Meander Valley prepare for George Town challenge

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 25 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town's Jodie Clifford has kicked 13 goals so far this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs
George Town's Jodie Clifford has kicked 13 goals so far this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Meander Valley have gotten off to an ideal start as they look to go one better in NTFAW division one, winning their opening four matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.